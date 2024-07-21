Tejas Networks Q1 results : profit at ₹77.48Cr, Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY

Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 731.75% & the profit came at ₹77.48cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of ₹26.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.54% q-o-q & increased by 28.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.52% q-o-q & increased by 304.59% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹4.44 for Q1 which increased by 384.62% Y-o-Y.
Tejas Networks has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 69.46% return in the last 6 months, and 65.34% YTD return.
Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹24589.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1495 & ₹651.25 respectively.
As of 21 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Tejas Networks Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1562.77
|1326.88
|+17.78%
|187.89
|+731.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.86
|108.36
|-11.54%
|74.79
|+28.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|64.95
|58.18
|+11.64%
|34.42
|+88.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|1397.69
|1078.56
|+29.59%
|268.58
|+420.4%
|Operating Income
|165.08
|248.32
|-33.52%
|-80.69
|+304.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|121.55
|232.61
|-47.75%
|-65.88
|+284.5%
|Net Income
|77.48
|146.78
|-47.21%
|-26.29
|+394.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.44
|8.61
|-48.43%
|-1.56
|+384.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.48Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1562.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar