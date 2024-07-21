Hello User
Tejas Networks Q1 results : profit at ₹77.48Cr, Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY

Livemint

Tejas Networks Q1 results : Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY & profit at 77.48Cr

Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live

Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 731.75% & the profit came at 77.48cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of 26.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.54% q-o-q & increased by 28.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.52% q-o-q & increased by 304.59% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 4.44 for Q1 which increased by 384.62% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 69.46% return in the last 6 months, and 65.34% YTD return.

Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of 24589.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1495 & 651.25 respectively.

As of 21 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1562.771326.88+17.78%187.89+731.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.86108.36-11.54%74.79+28.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization64.9558.18+11.64%34.42+88.7%
Total Operating Expense1397.691078.56+29.59%268.58+420.4%
Operating Income165.08248.32-33.52%-80.69+304.59%
Net Income Before Taxes121.55232.61-47.75%-65.88+284.5%
Net Income77.48146.78-47.21%-26.29+394.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.448.61-48.43%-1.56+384.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1562.77Cr

