Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 80.03% YoY & loss at 12.64Cr

Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 80.03% YoY & loss at 12.64Cr

Livemint

Tejas Networks declared their Q2 FY24 results with an increase in revenue by 80.03% YoY and a loss of 12.64Cr.

Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 Results

Tejas Networks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 80.03% & the loss came at 12.64cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a profit of 1.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 110.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.4% q-o-q & increased by 118.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 64.42% q-o-q & decreased by 570.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 1157.14% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered a 0.56% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 53.8% YTD return.

Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of 15096.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 940 & 510 respectively.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue395.95187.89+110.74%219.94+80.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.874.79+17.4%40.27+118.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.6834.42+21.09%25.82+61.43%
Total Operating Expense424.66268.58+58.11%224.22+89.39%
Operating Income-28.71-80.69+64.42%-4.28-570.79%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.74-65.88+73.07%10.9-262.75%
Net Income-12.64-26.29+51.92%1.07-1281.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.74-1.56+52.56%0.07-1157.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-12.64Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹395.95Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
