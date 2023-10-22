Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 80.03% YoY & loss at ₹12.64Cr
Tejas Networks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 80.03% & the loss came at ₹12.64cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a profit of ₹1.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 110.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.4% q-o-q & increased by 118.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 64.42% q-o-q & decreased by 570.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 1157.14% Y-o-Y.
Tejas Networks has delivered a 0.56% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 53.8% YTD return.
Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹15096.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹940 & ₹510 respectively.
Tejas Networks Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|395.95
|187.89
|+110.74%
|219.94
|+80.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.8
|74.79
|+17.4%
|40.27
|+118.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.68
|34.42
|+21.09%
|25.82
|+61.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|424.66
|268.58
|+58.11%
|224.22
|+89.39%
|Operating Income
|-28.71
|-80.69
|+64.42%
|-4.28
|-570.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-17.74
|-65.88
|+73.07%
|10.9
|-262.75%
|Net Income
|-12.64
|-26.29
|+51.92%
|1.07
|-1281.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.74
|-1.56
|+52.56%
|0.07
|-1157.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-12.64Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹395.95Cr
