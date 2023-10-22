Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 80.03% YoY & loss at 12.64Cr

Tejas Networks declared their Q2 FY24 results with an increase in revenue by 80.03% YoY and a loss of ₹12.64Cr.

Tejas Networks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 80.03% & the loss came at ₹12.64cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a profit of ₹1.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 110.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.4% q-o-q & increased by 118.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 64.42% q-o-q & decreased by 570.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 1157.14% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered a 0.56% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 53.8% YTD return.

Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹15096.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹940 & ₹510 respectively.

Tejas Networks Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 395.95 187.89 +110.74% 219.94 +80.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.8 74.79 +17.4% 40.27 +118.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.68 34.42 +21.09% 25.82 +61.43% Total Operating Expense 424.66 268.58 +58.11% 224.22 +89.39% Operating Income -28.71 -80.69 +64.42% -4.28 -570.79% Net Income Before Taxes -17.74 -65.88 +73.07% 10.9 -262.75% Net Income -12.64 -26.29 +51.92% 1.07 -1281.31% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.74 -1.56 +52.56% 0.07 -1157.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-12.64Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹395.95Cr

