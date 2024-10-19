Tejas Networks Q2 results: profit at ₹275.18Cr, Revenue increased by 610% YoY

Tejas Networks Q2 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of ₹275.18 crore. The company's revenue surged by an astounding 610% year-over-year, a significant recovery from the loss of ₹12.64 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 79.89%, indicating strong performance and demand for Tejas Networks' products and services. This impressive growth is underscored by an operating income that increased by 179.2% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 1705.4% year-over-year.
However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 23.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.38% year-over-year, reflecting the costs associated with its rapid expansion.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached ₹15.75, marking an extraordinary increase of 2228.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health amidst its growth trajectory.
Despite a slight dip of 5.32% in returns over the last week, Tejas Networks has shown strong performance over a longer horizon, with returns of 41.34% over the last six months and 29.4% year-to-date.
As of now, Tejas Networks holds a market capitalization of ₹19,273.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹651.25. The company's stock remains a focal point for investors.
Additionally, the consensus recommendation from analysts as of October 19, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy', with one analyst covering the company endorsing this rating, signaling confidence in Tejas Networks' future prospects.
Tejas Networks Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2811.26
|1562.77
|+79.89%
|395.95
|+610%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117.99
|95.86
|+23.09%
|87.8
|+34.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73.8
|64.95
|+13.63%
|41.68
|+77.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|2350.35
|1397.69
|+68.16%
|424.66
|+453.47%
|Operating Income
|460.91
|165.08
|+179.2%
|-28.71
|+1705.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|410.51
|121.55
|+237.73%
|-17.74
|+2414.04%
|Net Income
|275.18
|77.48
|+255.16%
|-12.64
|+2277.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.75
|4.44
|+254.73%
|-0.74
|+2228.38%
