Tejas Networks Q2 results: profit at ₹275.18Cr, Revenue increased by 610% YoY

Tejas Networks Q2 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of ₹275.18 crore. The company's revenue surged by an astounding 610% year-over-year, a significant recovery from the loss of ₹12.64 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 79.89%, indicating strong performance and demand for Tejas Networks' products and services. This impressive growth is underscored by an operating income that increased by 179.2% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 1705.4% year-over-year.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 23.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.38% year-over-year, reflecting the costs associated with its rapid expansion.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached ₹15.75, marking an extraordinary increase of 2228.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health amidst its growth trajectory.

Despite a slight dip of 5.32% in returns over the last week, Tejas Networks has shown strong performance over a longer horizon, with returns of 41.34% over the last six months and 29.4% year-to-date.

As of now, Tejas Networks holds a market capitalization of ₹19,273.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹651.25. The company's stock remains a focal point for investors.

Additionally, the consensus recommendation from analysts as of October 19, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy', with one analyst covering the company endorsing this rating, signaling confidence in Tejas Networks' future prospects.

Tejas Networks Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2811.26 1562.77 +79.89% 395.95 +610% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117.99 95.86 +23.09% 87.8 +34.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 73.8 64.95 +13.63% 41.68 +77.06% Total Operating Expense 2350.35 1397.69 +68.16% 424.66 +453.47% Operating Income 460.91 165.08 +179.2% -28.71 +1705.4% Net Income Before Taxes 410.51 121.55 +237.73% -17.74 +2414.04% Net Income 275.18 77.48 +255.16% -12.64 +2277.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.75 4.44 +254.73% -0.74 +2228.38%