Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tejas Networks Q2 results: profit at 275.18Cr, Revenue increased by 610% YoY

Tejas Networks Q2 results: profit at ₹275.18Cr, Revenue increased by 610% YoY

Livemint

Tejas Networks Q2 results: Revenue increased by 610% YoY & profit at 275.18Cr

Tejas Networks Q2 Results Live

Tejas Networks Q2 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of 275.18 crore. The company's revenue surged by an astounding 610% year-over-year, a significant recovery from the loss of 12.64 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 79.89%, indicating strong performance and demand for Tejas Networks' products and services. This impressive growth is underscored by an operating income that increased by 179.2% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 1705.4% year-over-year.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 23.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.38% year-over-year, reflecting the costs associated with its rapid expansion.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached 15.75, marking an extraordinary increase of 2228.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health amidst its growth trajectory.

Despite a slight dip of 5.32% in returns over the last week, Tejas Networks has shown strong performance over a longer horizon, with returns of 41.34% over the last six months and 29.4% year-to-date.

As of now, Tejas Networks holds a market capitalization of 19,273.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 1495 and a low of 651.25. The company's stock remains a focal point for investors.

Additionally, the consensus recommendation from analysts as of October 19, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy', with one analyst covering the company endorsing this rating, signaling confidence in Tejas Networks' future prospects.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2811.261562.77+79.89%395.95+610%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117.9995.86+23.09%87.8+34.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.864.95+13.63%41.68+77.06%
Total Operating Expense2350.351397.69+68.16%424.66+453.47%
Operating Income460.91165.08+179.2%-28.71+1705.4%
Net Income Before Taxes410.51121.55+237.73%-17.74+2414.04%
Net Income275.1877.48+255.16%-12.64+2277.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.754.44+254.73%-0.74+2228.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹275.18Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2811.26Cr

