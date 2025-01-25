Tejas Networks Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹165.67Cr, Revenue increased by 371.86% YoY

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Tejas Networks Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Tejas Networks Q3 Results 2025:Tejas Networks declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing an impressive topline growth of 371.86%. The company reported a profit of 165.67 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of 44.87 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. However, the revenue saw a decline of 6.01% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.2% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 43.19% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs amidst their growth trajectory.

Tejas Networks Q3 Results

Operating income showed a decline of 43.53% on a quarterly basis, but marked a staggering increase of 567.47% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency in the longer term. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 9.22, witnessing a remarkable increase of 449.24% year-on-year.

Tejas Networks has delivered a 4.35% return in the last week; however, it has experienced a -15.32% return over the last six months and a -7.54% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Tejas Networks boasts a market capitalization of 19,138.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,495 and a low of 651.25.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2642.242811.26-6.01%559.96+371.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total137.1117.99+16.2%95.75+43.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.2773.8+50.77%48.17+130.99%
Total Operating Expense2381.952350.35+1.34%615.64+286.91%
Operating Income260.29460.91-43.53%-55.68+567.47%
Net Income Before Taxes211.27410.51-48.53%-48.77+533.2%
Net Income165.67275.18-39.8%-44.87+469.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.2215.75-41.46%-2.64+449.24%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹165.67Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2642.24Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
