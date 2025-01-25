Tejas Networks Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹165.67Cr, Revenue increased by 371.86% YoY

Tejas Networks Q3 Results 2025:Tejas Networks declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing an impressive topline growth of 371.86%. The company reported a profit of ₹165.67 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹44.87 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. However, the revenue saw a decline of 6.01% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.2% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 43.19% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs amidst their growth trajectory.
Operating income showed a decline of 43.53% on a quarterly basis, but marked a staggering increase of 567.47% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency in the longer term. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.22, witnessing a remarkable increase of 449.24% year-on-year.
Tejas Networks has delivered a 4.35% return in the last week; however, it has experienced a -15.32% return over the last six months and a -7.54% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Tejas Networks boasts a market capitalization of ₹19,138.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,495 and a low of ₹651.25.
Tejas Networks Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2642.24
|2811.26
|-6.01%
|559.96
|+371.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|137.1
|117.99
|+16.2%
|95.75
|+43.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.27
|73.8
|+50.77%
|48.17
|+130.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|2381.95
|2350.35
|+1.34%
|615.64
|+286.91%
|Operating Income
|260.29
|460.91
|-43.53%
|-55.68
|+567.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|211.27
|410.51
|-48.53%
|-48.77
|+533.2%
|Net Income
|165.67
|275.18
|-39.8%
|-44.87
|+469.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.22
|15.75
|-41.46%
|-2.64
|+449.24%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹165.67Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2642.24Cr