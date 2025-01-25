Tejas Networks Q3 results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹165.67Cr, Revenue increased by 371.86% YoY

Tejas Networks Q3 Results 2025:Tejas Networks declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing an impressive topline growth of 371.86%. The company reported a profit of ₹165.67 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹44.87 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. However, the revenue saw a decline of 6.01% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.2% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 43.19% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs amidst their growth trajectory.

Tejas Networks Q3 Results

Operating income showed a decline of 43.53% on a quarterly basis, but marked a staggering increase of 567.47% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency in the longer term. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹9.22, witnessing a remarkable increase of 449.24% year-on-year.

Tejas Networks has delivered a 4.35% return in the last week; however, it has experienced a -15.32% return over the last six months and a -7.54% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Tejas Networks boasts a market capitalization of ₹19,138.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,495 and a low of ₹651.25.

Tejas Networks Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2642.24 2811.26 -6.01% 559.96 +371.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 137.1 117.99 +16.2% 95.75 +43.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.27 73.8 +50.77% 48.17 +130.99% Total Operating Expense 2381.95 2350.35 +1.34% 615.64 +286.91% Operating Income 260.29 460.91 -43.53% -55.68 +567.47% Net Income Before Taxes 211.27 410.51 -48.53% -48.77 +533.2% Net Income 165.67 275.18 -39.8% -44.87 +469.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.22 15.75 -41.46% -2.64 +449.24%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.