Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tejas Networks Q4 results : profit at 146.78Cr, Revenue increased by 343.3% YoY

Tejas Networks Q4 results : profit at ₹146.78Cr, Revenue increased by 343.3% YoY

Livemint

Tejas Networks Q4 results : Revenue increased by 343.3% YoY & profit at 146.78Cr

Tejas Networks Q4 Results Live

Tejas Networks Q4 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 343.3% & the profit came at 146.78cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of 19.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 136.96%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 54.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 545.98% q-o-q & increased by 576.16% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 8.61 for Q4, which increased by 798.67% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered a 41.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.44% return in the last 6 months, and 25.13% YTD return. Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of 18577.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1088.25 & 618 respectively.

As of 25 Apr 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1326.88559.96+136.96%299.32+343.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.3695.75+13.17%69.92+54.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.1848.17+20.78%43.96+32.35%
Total Operating Expense1078.56615.64+75.19%351.47+206.87%
Operating Income248.32-55.68+545.98%-52.15+576.16%
Net Income Before Taxes232.61-48.77+576.95%-35.53+754.69%
Net Income146.78-44.87+427.12%-19.96+835.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.61-2.64+426.14%-1.23+798.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹146.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1326.88Cr

