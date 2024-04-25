Tejas Networks Q4 results : profit at ₹146.78Cr, Revenue increased by 343.3% YoY

Tejas Networks Q4 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 343.3% & the profit came at ₹146.78cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of ₹19.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 136.96%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 54.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 545.98% q-o-q & increased by 576.16% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.61 for Q4, which increased by 798.67% Y-o-Y.
Tejas Networks has delivered a 41.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.44% return in the last 6 months, and 25.13% YTD return. Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹18577.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1088.25 & ₹618 respectively.
As of 25 Apr 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Tejas Networks Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1326.88
|559.96
|+136.96%
|299.32
|+343.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|108.36
|95.75
|+13.17%
|69.92
|+54.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.18
|48.17
|+20.78%
|43.96
|+32.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|1078.56
|615.64
|+75.19%
|351.47
|+206.87%
|Operating Income
|248.32
|-55.68
|+545.98%
|-52.15
|+576.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|232.61
|-48.77
|+576.95%
|-35.53
|+754.69%
|Net Income
|146.78
|-44.87
|+427.12%
|-19.96
|+835.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.61
|-2.64
|+426.14%
|-1.23
|+798.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹146.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1326.88Cr
