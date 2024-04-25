Tejas Networks Q4 results : profit at ₹146.78Cr, Revenue increased by 343.3% YoY

Tejas Networks Q4 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 343.3% & the profit came at ₹146.78cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of ₹19.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 136.96%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 54.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 545.98% q-o-q & increased by 576.16% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.61 for Q4, which increased by 798.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tejas Networks has delivered a 41.93% return in the last 1 week, 31.44% return in the last 6 months, and 25.13% YTD return. Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹18577.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1088.25 & ₹618 respectively.

As of 25 Apr 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tejas Networks Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1326.88 559.96 +136.96% 299.32 +343.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.36 95.75 +13.17% 69.92 +54.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.18 48.17 +20.78% 43.96 +32.35% Total Operating Expense 1078.56 615.64 +75.19% 351.47 +206.87% Operating Income 248.32 -55.68 +545.98% -52.15 +576.16% Net Income Before Taxes 232.61 -48.77 +576.95% -35.53 +754.69% Net Income 146.78 -44.87 +427.12% -19.96 +835.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.61 -2.64 +426.14% -1.23 +798.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹146.78Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1326.88Cr

