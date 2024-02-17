Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 16.23% YOY

Tejassvi Aaharam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 16.23% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 14.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 41.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.

Tejassvi Aaharam Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.06 0.06 -0% 0.05 +14.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.07 +41.64% 0.09 +18.09% Operating Income -0.11 -0.07 -41.64% -0.09 -18.09% Net Income Before Taxes -0.21 -0.15 -34.67% -0.18 -16.23% Net Income -0.21 -0.15 -34.67% -0.18 -16.23% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.29 -0.22 -33.03% -0.25 -14.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!