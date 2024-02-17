Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 16.23% YOY

Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 16.23% YOY

Livemint

Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 16.23% YoY

Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tejassvi Aaharam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 16.23% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 14.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.

Tejassvi Aaharam Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.060.06-0%0.05+14.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.110.07+41.64%0.09+18.09%
Operating Income-0.11-0.07-41.64%-0.09-18.09%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.21-0.15-34.67%-0.18-16.23%
Net Income-0.21-0.15-34.67%-0.18-16.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.29-0.22-33.03%-0.25-14.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

