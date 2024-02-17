Tejassvi Aaharam Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 16.23% YOY

Tejassvi Aaharam declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 16.23% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 14.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 41.64% q-o-q & decreased by 18.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.
Tejassvi Aaharam Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.06
|0.06
|-0%
|0.05
|+14.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.07
|+41.64%
|0.09
|+18.09%
|Operating Income
|-0.11
|-0.07
|-41.64%
|-0.09
|-18.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.21
|-0.15
|-34.67%
|-0.18
|-16.23%
|Net Income
|-0.21
|-0.15
|-34.67%
|-0.18
|-16.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.29
|-0.22
|-33.03%
|-0.25
|-14.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
