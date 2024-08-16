Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 273.7% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live

Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Tejnaksh Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's revenue increased by 3.27% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit surged by an impressive 273.7% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.91% and profit increased by 19.47%, indicating strong quarterly growth.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 0.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 3.14% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed to the improved profitability of Tejnaksh Healthcare in the first quarter.

Operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 23.88% QoQ and soaring by 189.55% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.29, marking a remarkable increase of 625% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, Tejnaksh Healthcare's stock has delivered a mixed return over different time periods. The company has delivered a 1.31% return in the last week, but has faced challenges over the longer term with a -19.94% return in the last 6 months and a -16.49% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Tejnaksh Healthcare has a market capitalization of 48.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 35.9, while its 52-week low is 21.15, indicating a wide range of price movements over the past year.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.122.92+6.91%3.03+3.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.350.35-0.83%0.36-3.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.23+1.02%0.23+1.29%
Total Operating Expense2.282.24+1.74%2.73-16.64%
Operating Income0.850.68+23.88%0.29+189.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.80.61+30.19%0.21+272.44%
Net Income0.60.5+19.47%0.16+273.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.290.25+16%0.04+625%
FAQs
₹0.6Cr
₹3.12Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
