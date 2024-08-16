Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 273.7% YOY

Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Tejnaksh Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's revenue increased by 3.27% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit surged by an impressive 273.7% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.91% and profit increased by 19.47%, indicating strong quarterly growth.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 0.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 3.14% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed to the improved profitability of Tejnaksh Healthcare in the first quarter.
Operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 23.88% QoQ and soaring by 189.55% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.29, marking a remarkable increase of 625% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.
Despite the strong quarterly performance, Tejnaksh Healthcare's stock has delivered a mixed return over different time periods. The company has delivered a 1.31% return in the last week, but has faced challenges over the longer term with a -19.94% return in the last 6 months and a -16.49% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Tejnaksh Healthcare has a market capitalization of ₹48.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹35.9, while its 52-week low is ₹21.15, indicating a wide range of price movements over the past year.
Tejnaksh Healthcare Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.12
|2.92
|+6.91%
|3.03
|+3.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.35
|0.35
|-0.83%
|0.36
|-3.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.23
|+1.02%
|0.23
|+1.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.28
|2.24
|+1.74%
|2.73
|-16.64%
|Operating Income
|0.85
|0.68
|+23.88%
|0.29
|+189.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.8
|0.61
|+30.19%
|0.21
|+272.44%
|Net Income
|0.6
|0.5
|+19.47%
|0.16
|+273.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.29
|0.25
|+16%
|0.04
|+625%
