Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 273.7% YOY

Tejnaksh Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Tejnaksh Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's revenue increased by 3.27% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit surged by an impressive 273.7% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.91% and profit increased by 19.47%, indicating strong quarterly growth.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 0.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 3.14% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed to the improved profitability of Tejnaksh Healthcare in the first quarter.

Operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 23.88% QoQ and soaring by 189.55% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income highlights the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.29, marking a remarkable increase of 625% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's robust financial health and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, Tejnaksh Healthcare's stock has delivered a mixed return over different time periods. The company has delivered a 1.31% return in the last week, but has faced challenges over the longer term with a -19.94% return in the last 6 months and a -16.49% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Tejnaksh Healthcare has a market capitalization of ₹48.8 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹35.9, while its 52-week low is ₹21.15, indicating a wide range of price movements over the past year.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.12 2.92 +6.91% 3.03 +3.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.35 0.35 -0.83% 0.36 -3.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.23 +1.02% 0.23 +1.29% Total Operating Expense 2.28 2.24 +1.74% 2.73 -16.64% Operating Income 0.85 0.68 +23.88% 0.29 +189.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.8 0.61 +30.19% 0.21 +272.44% Net Income 0.6 0.5 +19.47% 0.16 +273.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.29 0.25 +16% 0.04 +625%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.12Cr

