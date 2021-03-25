Tencent stresses regulatory compliance as profits from gaming, payments surge
- Gaming giant benefited from a pandemic lockdown last year but faces scrutiny from Chinese regulators
Tencent Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Pony Ma emphasized his commitment to working with regulators amid heightened government scrutiny over China’s powerful technology companies, as strong growth in mobile gaming and payments propelled the social-media and entertainment giant to its most profitable year yet.
Mr. Ma’s message Wednesday, made during a quarterly earnings briefing, comes as Beijing steps up antitrust efforts against China’s tech sector, where companies have collected massive amounts of user data.
