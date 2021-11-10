Tencent’s profit growth slows after China tightens games rules

Tencent’s profit beat analyst estimates, but revenue fell short, according to FactSet. The company’s top-line growth was weighed down by weak games revenue growth, which has been slowing since the beginning of the year. Domestic games revenue rose 5%, while international games revenue grew 20%, compared with a 45% jump in the overall games segment during the same period last year. Tencent said it would report revenue growth for domestic and international games separately from now on.

