Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts
- Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenues grew by 36%
Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 175% rise in quarterly profit.
The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($9.09 billion) for the three months through December. That was ahead of an average analyst estimate of 30.65 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 26% to 133.67 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan.
Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenues grew by 36%.
