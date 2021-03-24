Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts

Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts

Revenue rose 26% to 133.67 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan.
1 min read . 03:02 PM IST Reuters

  • Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenues grew by 36%

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 175% rise in quarterly profit.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($9.09 billion) for the three months through December. That was ahead of an average analyst estimate of 30.65 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv.

Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenues grew by 36%.

