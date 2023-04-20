Tesla Earnings Dented by Price Cuts
- Several rounds of reductions in the first months of the year weighed on Tesla’s first-quarter results
Tesla Inc. felt the pain of a recent wave of price cuts, as a reduction in the average price of its cars contributed to a 24% decline in first-quarter profit.
Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker has lowered prices for models in the U.S. by between 14% and 25% this year as it contends with weaker demand, higher interest rates and burgeoning competition. The latest round of reductions came on the eve of earnings.
“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin," Mr. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, said Wednesday on an earnings call, adding that he expects to be able to harvest additional software revenue down the line.
Teslas sold for an average of around $46,000 in the first quarter, less than the company had forecast and down from some $52,200 in the first three months of 2022.
Those price reductions jolted sales, at least initially, and orders are now “in excess of production," Mr. Musk said.
But lower prices weighed on first-quarter profit, which fell to $2.5 billion, down from $3.3 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% from the year before to $23.3 billion, as Tesla delivered more cars to customers.
Tesla’s operating margin, a measure of profitability, took a hit, falling to 11.4% from 19.2% in the first three months of 2022. Tesla’s margin remains among the highest in the auto industry. Ford Motor Co.’s operating margin was around 4% in 2022, and General Motors Co.’s was around 6.6%, according to FactSet.
Tesla’s commitment to growth over profit is testing investors’ patience.
Tesla’s stock, which closed Wednesday at $180.59, is up nearly 50% this year. But it is trading at less than half of its peak value. Shares fell around 7% in offhours trading.
Tesla signaled that it plans to remain aggressive with vehicle pricing. “As many car makers are working through challenges with the unit economics of their EV programs, we aim to leverage our position as a cost leader," Tesla said.
The company added that it expects lower logistics and commodity costs, paired with other efficiencies, to further reduce production costs. Mr. Musk said he is anticipating economic “stormy weather" for another year or so.
Tesla is betting that it can develop software that enables its vehicles to operate autonomously. Mr. Musk said Tesla could reach that milestone this year, though the company has missed earlier targets. Its existing software assists drivers with tasks such as navigating city streets and matching the pace of traffic on the highway.
Tesla produced almost 18,000 more vehicles than it delivered to customers in the first quarter, and its inventory rose to 15 days of supply, from three early last year. Continued price reductions have stoked concern among investors that Tesla won’t be able to maintain its growth without further cuts.
“The fact that Tesla is cutting price on its longest lead time model suggests other price cuts are likely to follow," Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi Jr. said in a recent note to investors, before Tesla’s latest cuts.
In the U.S., Tesla lowered the price of what Bernstein estimates is its most popular vehicle—the long-range Model Y crossover—by $5,000 this month. That configuration now costs $49,990, before taxes and fees. That is almost in line with the average cost of a new car in the U.S., which was around $48,000 in March, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter, up 36% from the year before. Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers, Tesla’s more affordable offerings, made up nearly all of those deliveries.
A new U.S. law, the Inflation Reduction Act, provided Tesla an extra boost. Beginning in January, many buyers of Tesla’s two most-popular models were eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. The available credit fell by half this week for Tesla’s most affordable Model 3 car because new, stricter requirements went into effect.
Tesla again suggested it aims to deliver some 1.8 million vehicles this year, or around 37% more than it did in 2022.
Tesla’s margins have long been a point of pride for the company, but Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn played down their importance in the near term.
“What happens to margins over the next couple of quarters only matters in the context of what that means for our ability to reinvest into 2024 and 2025," he said. “We have a lot of space before that becomes something that we have to revisit—our investment plans."
Tesla is planning a new manufacturing plant near the industrial hub of Monterrey, in northern Mexico, and a new battery factory in Shanghai, among other projects. Tesla could need to spend nearly $150 billion in the coming years to satisfy its growth ambitions, Mr. Kirkhorn said last month.
Mr. Musk also said Tesla aims to deliver its Cybertruck pickup starting in the third quarter, a move that would bring the company’s lineup of passenger models to five.