Tesla poised for near-record earnings as demand concerns loom

Mr. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and largest shareholder, has sold more than $15 billion worth of Tesla stock this year, indicating that at least some of the proceeds would be used to finance his $44 billion deal for Twitter. Some investors have worried that he may need to sell more to close the transaction. Mr. Musk has said after recent sales that he didn’t intend to sell more Tesla stock.

