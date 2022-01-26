Tesla poised for record annual profit

It has been nearly two years since the company last delivered a new model—the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle—to customers. Tesla’s Cybertruck pickup, unveiled in 2019, is expected to be the next out, but has faced delays. So, too, has the semitrailer truck, which Tesla revealed in 2017 and, as of October, was due for production in 2023. Mr. Musk suggested last fall that parts shortages had contributed to those product delays.