Tesla Q1 results: Net profit drops 55% to $1.13 billion, revenue falls 9% YoY; shares rally on new affordable EV plan
Tesla’s net profit in the first quarter ended March 2024 stood at $1.13 billion, falling 55% from $2.51 billion a year earlier amid an increasingly cutthroat electric vehicle (EV) market.
Tesla reported a sharp drop in quarterly profits, while its revenue fell for the first time since 2020, but Tesla share price rallied after its CEO Elon Musk pledged to accelerate plans for a more affordable EV.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message