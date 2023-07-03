Tesla second quarter sales beat estimates; jump 83% from a year ago driven by tax credits, price cuts2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Tesla's sales were better than Wall Street expectations as analysts polled by Refinitiv expected deliveries of 445,000 for the quarter.
Tesla Inc., the billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) maker, posted record sales in the April-June quarter with deliveries rising 83% from a year ago, beating analysts estimates.
