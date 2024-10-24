Tesla Inc. shares surged 19 per cent after Elon Musk’s company reported earnings on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company, led by Elon Musk, reported third-quarter profits of $2.2 billion, an increase of 17 per cent from the same quarter previous year. It reported $25.2 billion revenue in the quarter ended on September 30, a 8 per cent increase, reported AFP.

The automaker will add nearly $115 billion to its market capitalization, reported Reuters.

The EV maker projects a growth forecast of 30 per cent in car sales next year.

“Something like 20% to 30% growth next year is my best guess," reports said quoting Tesla boss Elon Musk.