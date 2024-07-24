Tesla’s auto woes crash Elon Musk’s AI dreams

Tesla’s second-quarter delivery update already made the strength of the energy business clear, so this could be one reason why investors have warmed to the stock lately. But the 35% rally since last month’s annual general meeting also seems connected to hopes for investments in artificial intelligence and autonomy. It was brought to an abrupt halt earlier this month when Bloomberg reported that Tesla was delaying a highly anticipated August robotaxi event that will likely tease details about its autonomy program. On Tuesday, Tesla confirmed the new date as Oct. 10.