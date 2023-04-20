Tesla's margins drop on aggressive discounting, shares fall3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:54 AM IST
Tesla reported net profit of $2.5 billion, down from $3.32 billion a year earlier. Excluding items, Tesla reported a profit of 85 cents, in line with estimates
Tesla Inc missed market estimates for first-quarter margin on Wednesday, throttled by a series of aggressive price cuts meant to spur demand in a sagging economy and fend off rising competition.
