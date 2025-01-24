Texas Instruments Outlook Signals Chip Slump Is Persisting

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a lackluster earnings forecast for the current period, a sign that demand for electronic components remains sluggish.

First-quarter sales will be $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts estimated $3.86 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be 94 cents to $1.16 a share, compared with an average projection of $1.17.

The tepid forecast suggests that a wide swath of the electronics industry is still stuck in a slowdown. Texas Instruments gets the biggest portion of its sales from manufacturers of industrial equipment and vehicles, making its projections a bellwether for much of the global economy. Three months ago, executives said some of the company’s end markets were showing signs of emerging from an inventory glut.

Advertisement

The company’s shares slipped in extended trading following the announcement. They had gained about 7% this year through the close of regular trading.

The Dallas-based company is the biggest maker of chips that perform simple but vital functions in a broad range of electronic devices. It’s also the first large US chipmaker to report numbers in the current earnings season.

Chipmakers in other parts of the world have offered a mixed picture of demand for their products. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. have pointed to continuing strength in data center products — helped by the artificial intelligence boom. But overall growth is still hampered by downturns in other markets, such as smartphones and personal computers.

Advertisement

Together, the industrial and auto markets account for about 70% of Texas Instruments’ revenue. The chipmaker produces analog and embedded processors, a huge category of semiconductors. Though the chips handle important functions, such as converting power inside electronic devices, they don’t fetch the kind of high prices of chips from the AI-focused Nvidia Corp. or even Intel Corp.

Texas Instruments’ chips also generally don’t require state-of-the art production. Even so, the company has embarked on an aggressive expansion and upgrade of its facilities in the US. While that spending is weighing on profitability, the company says the move will help lower costs in the long term and help it compete with Chinese rivals.

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com