 Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY
Back Back

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY

 Livemint

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.95% YoY & profit increased by 365.84% YoY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.95% & the profit increased by 365.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.6% and the profit decreased by 77.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.63% q-o-q & increased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 300% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has delivered 3.08% return in the last 1 week, 48.67% return in last 6 months and 11.85% YTD return.

Currently the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has a market cap of 1490.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 126.3 & 47.55 respectively.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.885.22-25.6%4-2.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.722.95-7.97%2.52+7.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.64-1.73%0.61+2.1%
Total Operating Expense4.735.91-19.97%4.86-2.69%
Operating Income-0.85-0.69-22.63%-0.86+1.45%
Net Income Before Taxes0.812.47-67.17%0.6+36.04%
Net Income0.472.06-77.19%0.1+365.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.16-75%0.01+300%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App