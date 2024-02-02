Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.95% YoY & profit increased by 365.84% YoY
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.95% & the profit increased by 365.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.6% and the profit decreased by 77.19%.
