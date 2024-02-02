Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY

Livemint

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.95% YoY & profit increased by 365.84% YoY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.95% & the profit increased by 365.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.6% and the profit decreased by 77.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.63% q-o-q & increased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 300% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has delivered 3.08% return in the last 1 week, 48.67% return in last 6 months and 11.85% YTD return.

Currently the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has a market cap of 1490.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 126.3 & 47.55 respectively.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.885.22-25.6%4-2.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.722.95-7.97%2.52+7.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.64-1.73%0.61+2.1%
Total Operating Expense4.735.91-19.97%4.86-2.69%
Operating Income-0.85-0.69-22.63%-0.86+1.45%
Net Income Before Taxes0.812.47-67.17%0.6+36.04%
Net Income0.472.06-77.19%0.1+365.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.16-75%0.01+300%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.88Cr

