Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.95% & the profit increased by 365.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.6% and the profit decreased by 77.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.63% q-o-q & increased by 1.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 300% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has delivered 3.08% return in the last 1 week, 48.67% return in last 6 months and 11.85% YTD return.

Currently the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has a market cap of ₹1490.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹126.3 & ₹47.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.88 5.22 -25.6% 4 -2.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.72 2.95 -7.97% 2.52 +7.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.63 0.64 -1.73% 0.61 +2.1% Total Operating Expense 4.73 5.91 -19.97% 4.86 -2.69% Operating Income -0.85 -0.69 -22.63% -0.86 +1.45% Net Income Before Taxes 0.81 2.47 -67.17% 0.6 +36.04% Net Income 0.47 2.06 -77.19% 0.1 +365.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.16 -75% 0.01 +300% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!