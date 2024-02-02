Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 365.84% YOY

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.95% & the profit increased by 365.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.6% and the profit decreased by 77.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 22.63% q-o-q & increased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 300% Y-o-Y.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has delivered 3.08% return in the last 1 week, 48.67% return in last 6 months and 11.85% YTD return.
Currently the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding has a market cap of ₹1490.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹126.3 & ₹47.55 respectively.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holding Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.88
|5.22
|-25.6%
|4
|-2.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.72
|2.95
|-7.97%
|2.52
|+7.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.63
|0.64
|-1.73%
|0.61
|+2.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.73
|5.91
|-19.97%
|4.86
|-2.69%
|Operating Income
|-0.85
|-0.69
|-22.63%
|-0.86
|+1.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.81
|2.47
|-67.17%
|0.6
|+36.04%
|Net Income
|0.47
|2.06
|-77.19%
|0.1
|+365.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.16
|-75%
|0.01
|+300%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.88Cr
