Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 138.05% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.46% & the profit increased by 138.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.35% and the profit increased by 23.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.05% q-o-q & increased by 56.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 6.37% return in the last 1 week, 109.17% return in the last 6 months, and 27.29% YTD return.

Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of ₹8351.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹229 & ₹40.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 896.44 805.05 +11.35% 624.89 +43.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.02 33.98 +6.02% 29.66 +21.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.93 8.79 +1.62% 8.87 +0.78% Total Operating Expense 822.88 737.59 +11.56% 577.77 +42.42% Operating Income 73.55 67.45 +9.05% 47.12 +56.1% Net Income Before Taxes 48.65 36.19 +34.41% 19.56 +148.69% Net Income 30.49 24.65 +23.7% 12.81 +138.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.92 0.76 +21.05% 0.4 +130%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹896.44Cr

