Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 138.05% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 138.05% YoY

Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 43.46% YoY & profit increased by 138.05% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.46% & the profit increased by 138.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.35% and the profit increased by 23.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.05% q-o-q & increased by 56.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 6.37% return in the last 1 week, 109.17% return in the last 6 months, and 27.29% YTD return.

Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of 8351.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 229 & 40.6 respectively.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue896.44805.05+11.35%624.89+43.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0233.98+6.02%29.66+21.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.938.79+1.62%8.87+0.78%
Total Operating Expense822.88737.59+11.56%577.77+42.42%
Operating Income73.5567.45+9.05%47.12+56.1%
Net Income Before Taxes48.6536.19+34.41%19.56+148.69%
Net Income30.4924.65+23.7%12.81+138.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.920.76+21.05%0.4+130%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹896.44Cr

