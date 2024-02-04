Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 138.05% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.46% & the profit increased by 138.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.35% and the profit increased by 23.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.05% q-o-q & increased by 56.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 6.37% return in the last 1 week, 109.17% return in the last 6 months, and 27.29% YTD return.
Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of ₹8351.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹229 & ₹40.6 respectively.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|896.44
|805.05
|+11.35%
|624.89
|+43.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.02
|33.98
|+6.02%
|29.66
|+21.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.93
|8.79
|+1.62%
|8.87
|+0.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|822.88
|737.59
|+11.56%
|577.77
|+42.42%
|Operating Income
|73.55
|67.45
|+9.05%
|47.12
|+56.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|48.65
|36.19
|+34.41%
|19.56
|+148.69%
|Net Income
|30.49
|24.65
|+23.7%
|12.81
|+138.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.92
|0.76
|+21.05%
|0.4
|+130%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹896.44Cr
