Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 147.28% YOY

Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.03% YoY & profit increased by 147.28% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.03% & the profit increased by 147.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.68% and the profit increased by 48.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.8% q-o-q & increased by 61.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.32 for Q4 which increased by 134% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 15.41% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months and 10.49% YTD return.

Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of 7553.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 231.8 & 52.65 respectively.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1144.56896.44+27.68%835.27+37.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0736.02+0.12%34.66+4.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.768.93-1.99%8.89-1.5%
Total Operating Expense1069.69822.88+29.99%788.88+35.6%
Operating Income74.8873.55+1.8%46.39+61.41%
Net Income Before Taxes66.7148.65+37.13%22.96+190.52%
Net Income45.3230.49+48.62%18.33+147.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.320.92+43.48%0.56+134%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1144.56Cr

