Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 147.28% YOY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.03% & the profit increased by 147.28% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.68% and the profit increased by 48.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.8% q-o-q & increased by 61.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q4 which increased by 134% Y-o-Y.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 15.41% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months and 10.49% YTD return.
Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of ₹7553.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹231.8 & ₹52.65 respectively.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1144.56
|896.44
|+27.68%
|835.27
|+37.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.07
|36.02
|+0.12%
|34.66
|+4.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.76
|8.93
|-1.99%
|8.89
|-1.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|1069.69
|822.88
|+29.99%
|788.88
|+35.6%
|Operating Income
|74.88
|73.55
|+1.8%
|46.39
|+61.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.71
|48.65
|+37.13%
|22.96
|+190.52%
|Net Income
|45.32
|30.49
|+48.62%
|18.33
|+147.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.32
|0.92
|+43.48%
|0.56
|+134%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1144.56Cr
