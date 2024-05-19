Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 147.28% YOY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.03% YoY & profit increased by 147.28% YoY

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Texmaco Rail & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.03% & the profit increased by 147.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.68% and the profit increased by 48.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.8% q-o-q & increased by 61.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q4 which increased by 134% Y-o-Y.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has delivered 15.41% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months and 10.49% YTD return.

Currently, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market cap of ₹7553.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹231.8 & ₹52.65 respectively.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1144.56 896.44 +27.68% 835.27 +37.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.07 36.02 +0.12% 34.66 +4.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.76 8.93 -1.99% 8.89 -1.5% Total Operating Expense 1069.69 822.88 +29.99% 788.88 +35.6% Operating Income 74.88 73.55 +1.8% 46.39 +61.41% Net Income Before Taxes 66.71 48.65 +37.13% 22.96 +190.52% Net Income 45.32 30.49 +48.62% 18.33 +147.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.32 0.92 +43.48% 0.56 +134%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1144.56Cr

