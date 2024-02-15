TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.64% YOY

TGV Sraac declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.02% & the profit decreased by 82.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.62% and the profit decreased by 18.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.15% q-o-q & decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.87% q-o-q & decreased by 82.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 82.61% Y-o-Y.
TGV Sraac has delivered -7.74% return in the last 1 week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and -10.24% YTD return.
Currently, TGV Sraac has a market cap of ₹1014.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹132.75 & ₹86.16 respectively.
TGV Sraac Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|402.21
|360.35
|+11.62%
|591.66
|-32.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.34
|16.81
|+3.15%
|17.39
|-0.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.08
|20.65
|+2.08%
|18.6
|+13.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|379.37
|332.54
|+14.08%
|460.88
|-17.69%
|Operating Income
|22.84
|27.81
|-17.87%
|130.78
|-82.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.85
|25.48
|-18.17%
|120.45
|-82.69%
|Net Income
|15.21
|18.6
|-18.23%
|87.63
|-82.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.42
|0.29
|+390.45%
|8.19
|-82.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹402.21Cr
