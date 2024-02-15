TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.64% YOY

TGV Sraac declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.02% & the profit decreased by 82.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.62% and the profit decreased by 18.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.15% q-o-q & decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.87% q-o-q & decreased by 82.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 82.61% Y-o-Y.

TGV Sraac has delivered -7.74% return in the last 1 week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and -10.24% YTD return.

Currently, TGV Sraac has a market cap of ₹1014.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹132.75 & ₹86.16 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TGV Sraac Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 402.21 360.35 +11.62% 591.66 -32.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.34 16.81 +3.15% 17.39 -0.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.08 20.65 +2.08% 18.6 +13.33% Total Operating Expense 379.37 332.54 +14.08% 460.88 -17.69% Operating Income 22.84 27.81 -17.87% 130.78 -82.54% Net Income Before Taxes 20.85 25.48 -18.17% 120.45 -82.69% Net Income 15.21 18.6 -18.23% 87.63 -82.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.42 0.29 +390.45% 8.19 -82.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹402.21Cr

