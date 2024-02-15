Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.64% YOY

TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.64% YOY

Livemint

TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 32.02% YoY & profit decreased by 82.64% YoY

TGV Sraac Q3 FY24 Results Live

TGV Sraac declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.02% & the profit decreased by 82.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.62% and the profit decreased by 18.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.15% q-o-q & decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.87% q-o-q & decreased by 82.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 82.61% Y-o-Y.

TGV Sraac has delivered -7.74% return in the last 1 week, 0.81% return in the last 6 months, and -10.24% YTD return.

Currently, TGV Sraac has a market cap of 1014.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 132.75 & 86.16 respectively.

TGV Sraac Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue402.21360.35+11.62%591.66-32.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.3416.81+3.15%17.39-0.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0820.65+2.08%18.6+13.33%
Total Operating Expense379.37332.54+14.08%460.88-17.69%
Operating Income22.8427.81-17.87%130.78-82.54%
Net Income Before Taxes20.8525.48-18.17%120.45-82.69%
Net Income15.2118.6-18.23%87.63-82.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.420.29+390.45%8.19-82.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹402.21Cr

