Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.27% YoY & profit decreased by 3.5% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live
Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.27% & the profit decreased by 3.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.38% and the profit increased by 100.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 42.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 96.29% q-o-q & increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.61 for Q1 which decreased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.45% return in last 6 months and 19.26% YTD return.

Currently the Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of 4880.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1967.25 & 1068.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1220.33981.16+24.38%958.87+27.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0627.26-4.4%18.28+42.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.45.23+3.25%3.43+57.43%
Total Operating Expense1117.69928.87+20.33%875.93+27.6%
Operating Income102.6452.29+96.29%82.94+23.75%
Net Income Before Taxes77.1936.05+114.12%79.02-2.32%
Net Income56.5628.24+100.28%58.61-3.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6110.29+100.29%21.36-3.51%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹56.56Cr
₹1220.33Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsThangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.05
    10:54 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.6 (5.85%)

    Tata Steel

    162.05
    10:54 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.6 (2.92%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.90
    10:54 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Tata Power

    439.75
    10:53 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    17.35 (4.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue