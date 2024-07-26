Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.27% & the profit decreased by 3.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.38% and the profit increased by 100.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 42.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 96.29% q-o-q & increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.61 for Q1 which decreased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.45% return in last 6 months and 19.26% YTD return.

Currently the Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of ₹4880.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1967.25 & ₹1068.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1220.33 981.16 +24.38% 958.87 +27.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.06 27.26 -4.4% 18.28 +42.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.4 5.23 +3.25% 3.43 +57.43% Total Operating Expense 1117.69 928.87 +20.33% 875.93 +27.6% Operating Income 102.64 52.29 +96.29% 82.94 +23.75% Net Income Before Taxes 77.19 36.05 +114.12% 79.02 -2.32% Net Income 56.56 28.24 +100.28% 58.61 -3.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.61 10.29 +100.29% 21.36 -3.51%