Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.27% & the profit decreased by 3.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.38% and the profit increased by 100.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 42.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 96.29% q-o-q & increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.61 for Q1 which decreased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.
Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.45% return in last 6 months and 19.26% YTD return.
Currently the Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of ₹4880.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1967.25 & ₹1068.05 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Thangamayil Jewellery Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1220.33
|981.16
|+24.38%
|958.87
|+27.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.06
|27.26
|-4.4%
|18.28
|+42.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.4
|5.23
|+3.25%
|3.43
|+57.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|1117.69
|928.87
|+20.33%
|875.93
|+27.6%
|Operating Income
|102.64
|52.29
|+96.29%
|82.94
|+23.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.19
|36.05
|+114.12%
|79.02
|-2.32%
|Net Income
|56.56
|28.24
|+100.28%
|58.61
|-3.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.61
|10.29
|+100.29%
|21.36
|-3.51%
