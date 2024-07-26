Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.5% YOY

Livemint

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.27% YoY & profit decreased by 3.5% YoY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live

Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.27% & the profit decreased by 3.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.38% and the profit increased by 100.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 42.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 96.29% q-o-q & increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.61 for Q1 which decreased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.45% return in last 6 months and 19.26% YTD return.

Currently the Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of 4880.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1967.25 & 1068.05 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1220.33981.16+24.38%958.87+27.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0627.26-4.4%18.28+42.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.45.23+3.25%3.43+57.43%
Total Operating Expense1117.69928.87+20.33%875.93+27.6%
Operating Income102.6452.29+96.29%82.94+23.75%
Net Income Before Taxes77.1936.05+114.12%79.02-2.32%
Net Income56.5628.24+100.28%58.61-3.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6110.29+100.29%21.36-3.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56.56Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1220.33Cr

