Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.99% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.99% YOY

Livemint

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.47% YoY & profit decreased by 8.99% YoY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.47% & the profit decreased by 8.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.67% and the profit increased by 0.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.56% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.92% q-o-q & decreased by 19.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.29 for Q4 which decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.

Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -13.26% return in last 6 months and -16.23% YTD return.

Currently, Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of 3427.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1549.5 & 587.52 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue981.16894.63+9.67%769.74+27.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.2621.71+25.56%23.27+17.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.234.03+29.78%6.05-13.55%
Total Operating Expense928.87836.58+11.03%704.99+31.76%
Operating Income52.2958.05-9.92%64.75-19.24%
Net Income Before Taxes36.0537.75-4.5%42.12-14.41%
Net Income28.2428+0.86%31.03-8.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.2910.21+0.78%11.31-9.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹981.16Cr

