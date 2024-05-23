Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.99% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.47% & the profit decreased by 8.99% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.67% and the profit increased by 0.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.56% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.92% q-o-q & decreased by 19.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.29 for Q4 which decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.
Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -13.26% return in last 6 months and -16.23% YTD return.
Currently, Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of ₹3427.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1549.5 & ₹587.52 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Thangamayil Jewellery Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|981.16
|894.63
|+9.67%
|769.74
|+27.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.26
|21.71
|+25.56%
|23.27
|+17.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.23
|4.03
|+29.78%
|6.05
|-13.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|928.87
|836.58
|+11.03%
|704.99
|+31.76%
|Operating Income
|52.29
|58.05
|-9.92%
|64.75
|-19.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.05
|37.75
|-4.5%
|42.12
|-14.41%
|Net Income
|28.24
|28
|+0.86%
|31.03
|-8.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.29
|10.21
|+0.78%
|11.31
|-9.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹981.16Cr
