Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.99% YOY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.47% YoY & profit decreased by 8.99% YoY

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 Results Live : Thangamayil Jewellery declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.47% & the profit decreased by 8.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.67% and the profit increased by 0.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.56% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.92% q-o-q & decreased by 19.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.29 for Q4 which decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.

Thangamayil Jewellery has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -13.26% return in last 6 months and -16.23% YTD return.

Currently, Thangamayil Jewellery has a market cap of ₹3427.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1549.5 & ₹587.52 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 981.16 894.63 +9.67% 769.74 +27.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.26 21.71 +25.56% 23.27 +17.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.23 4.03 +29.78% 6.05 -13.55% Total Operating Expense 928.87 836.58 +11.03% 704.99 +31.76% Operating Income 52.29 58.05 -9.92% 64.75 -19.24% Net Income Before Taxes 36.05 37.75 -4.5% 42.12 -14.41% Net Income 28.24 28 +0.86% 31.03 -8.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.29 10.21 +0.78% 11.31 -9.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹981.16Cr

