NEW DELHI : The Beer Cafe (BTB Marketing Private Limited) that operates a chain of pubs reported a 79% drop in FY21 operating revenues. Its losses for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 stood at 5.32 crore—a marginal decline from a year ago period, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

For the 12 months ended 31 March, the chain’s operating revenue stood at 16.03 crore; down from 77 crore reported in the year ago period. To be sure, in FY19, the chain’s operating revenues stood at 99.93 crore. 

Last week—beer maker Bira 91 agreed to acquire The Beer Café in an all-stock deal to get a larger foothold in the pubs and taprooms market. The Beer Café’s management led by Rahul Singh, CEO, and founder, will continue to lead the brand’s operations and take the complete responsibility of the newly formed restaurant vertical. 

The pandemic and related restrictions cast uncertainty over the eating and dining out market in 2020. 

Even as restrictions began partially lifting in 2021—the scare of a more virulent variant of covid-19 continued to hurt businesses. As a result, several restaurant chains as well as retailers suffered losses during the period. 

For the full year the company’s expenses stood at Rs22.64 crore down 75% from the year ago period. 

To be sure, The Beer Café operates 33 outlets in 15 cities across tier one, two and three cities including locations in malls, high streets and transit hubs. Bira 91 will add to The Beer Café brand by improving the consumer offerings; The Beer Café outlets will help Bira 91 penetrate deeper into the restaurant space and further cultivate a beer culture in the country, the company said in a statement announcing the deal.

