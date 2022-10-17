The Beer Cafe reports loss of Rs5.32 crore in FY211 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 08:47 PM IST
- For the 12 months ended 31 March, the chain’s operating revenue stood at Rs16.03 crore; down from Rs77 crore reported in the year ago period
NEW DELHI : The Beer Cafe (BTB Marketing Private Limited) that operates a chain of pubs reported a 79% drop in FY21 operating revenues. Its losses for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 stood at ₹5.32 crore—a marginal decline from a year ago period, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.