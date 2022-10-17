The Beer Cafe reports loss of Rs5.32 crore in FY21

To be sure, The Beer Café operates 33 outlets in 15 cities across tier one, two and three cities including locations in malls, high streets and transit hubs. Bira 91 will add to The Beer Café brand by improving the consumer offerings; The Beer Café outlets will help Bira 91 penetrate deeper into the restaurant space and further cultivate a beer culture in the country, the company said in a statement announcing the deal.