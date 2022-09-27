The earnings crunch is only just getting going

Here are some of the challenges facing U.S. companies: Gross domestic product growth slumped in the first half of the year, with little sign of a meaningful revival in the third quarter. Many overseas economies have fared even worse, a problem for the big multinationals that dominate the S&P 500, which is compounded by the strength of the dollar. A shift in consumer spending away from goods is an additional hurdle, because the stock market has a higher concentration of goods-selling companies than the economy at large. Finally, rising labor costs—the most significant cost for most U.S. businesses—are making it harder for companies to maintain profit margins.