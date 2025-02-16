The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025:The Hi-Tech Gears declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 24.86% compared to the previous year, with profit falling by 53.92% YoY, amounting to ₹6.87 crore against a revenue of ₹205.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.77%, and profit saw a decrease of 27.99%. Despite a slight reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.85% quarter-on-quarter and 13.04% year-on-year, the overall financials remain concerning.

The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results

Further analysis indicates that operating income was down by 44.76% quarter-on-quarter, and by 58.9% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹3.66, reflecting a decrease of 54.08% YoY.

The Hi-Tech Gears has delivered -6.62% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -17% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, The Hi-Tech Gears has a market capitalization of ₹1243.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1280.45 and a low of ₹433.1.

The Hi-Tech Gears Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 205.06 246.39 -16.77% 272.91 -24.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.48 43.14 -3.85% 47.7 -13.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.95 16 -0.31% 14.87 +7.26% Total Operating Expense 194.47 227.21 -14.41% 247.12 -21.31% Operating Income 10.6 19.19 -44.76% 25.79 -58.9% Net Income Before Taxes 8.77 15.44 -43.2% 19.75 -55.59% Net Income 6.87 9.54 -27.99% 14.91 -53.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.66 5.07 -27.81% 7.97 -54.08%