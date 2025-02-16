The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.92% YOY, profit at ₹6.87 crore and revenue at ₹205.06 crore

The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 24.86% YoY & profit decreased by 53.92% YoY, profit at 6.87 crore and revenue at 205.06 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Advertisement
The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025:The Hi-Tech Gears declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 24.86% compared to the previous year, with profit falling by 53.92% YoY, amounting to 6.87 crore against a revenue of 205.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.77%, and profit saw a decrease of 27.99%. Despite a slight reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.85% quarter-on-quarter and 13.04% year-on-year, the overall financials remain concerning.

Advertisement

The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results

Further analysis indicates that operating income was down by 44.76% quarter-on-quarter, and by 58.9% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 3.66, reflecting a decrease of 54.08% YoY.

The Hi-Tech Gears has delivered -6.62% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -17% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, The Hi-Tech Gears has a market capitalization of 1243.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1280.45 and a low of 433.1.

Advertisement

The Hi-Tech Gears Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue205.06246.39-16.77%272.91-24.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.4843.14-3.85%47.7-13.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9516-0.31%14.87+7.26%
Total Operating Expense194.47227.21-14.41%247.12-21.31%
Operating Income10.619.19-44.76%25.79-58.9%
Net Income Before Taxes8.7715.44-43.2%19.75-55.59%
Net Income6.879.54-27.99%14.91-53.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.665.07-27.81%7.97-54.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsThe Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.92% YOY, profit at ₹6.87 crore and revenue at ₹205.06 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.87Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹205.06Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget