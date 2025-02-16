The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.92% YOY, profit at ₹6.87 crore and revenue at ₹205.06 crore

The Hi-Tech Gears Q3 Results 2025:The Hi-Tech Gears declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 24.86% compared to the previous year, with profit falling by 53.92% YoY, amounting to ₹6.87 crore against a revenue of ₹205.06 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.77%, and profit saw a decrease of 27.99%. Despite a slight reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.85% quarter-on-quarter and 13.04% year-on-year, the overall financials remain concerning.
Further analysis indicates that operating income was down by 44.76% quarter-on-quarter, and by 58.9% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹3.66, reflecting a decrease of 54.08% YoY.
The Hi-Tech Gears has delivered -6.62% return in the last 1 week, -28.98% return in the last 6 months, and -17% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, The Hi-Tech Gears has a market capitalization of ₹1243.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1280.45 and a low of ₹433.1.
The Hi-Tech Gears Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|205.06
|246.39
|-16.77%
|272.91
|-24.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.48
|43.14
|-3.85%
|47.7
|-13.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.95
|16
|-0.31%
|14.87
|+7.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|194.47
|227.21
|-14.41%
|247.12
|-21.31%
|Operating Income
|10.6
|19.19
|-44.76%
|25.79
|-58.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.77
|15.44
|-43.2%
|19.75
|-55.59%
|Net Income
|6.87
|9.54
|-27.99%
|14.91
|-53.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.66
|5.07
|-27.81%
|7.97
|-54.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹6.87Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹205.06Cr