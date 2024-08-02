The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.96% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : The Indian Wood Products Company announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 12.14% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures.

The profit for the quarter also saw a substantial growth of 25.96% compared to the same period last year, reflecting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

Despite a slight decrease of 10.29% in profit from the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 15.97%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financials.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.85% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.29% rise year-over-year, which may require further analysis for cost optimization.

Moreover, the operating income showed a healthy growth of 8.8% from the previous quarter and an impressive 21.8% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.2, marking a substantial 27.17% increase year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

In addition to the financial results, The Indian Wood Products Company also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with 22.14% in the last week, 13.83% in the last 6 months, and 22.9% year-to-date, showcasing strong investor confidence.

As of now, The Indian Wood Products Company has a market capitalization of 216.68 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 40.64 and 25.4 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.

The Indian Wood Products Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue56.3448.58+15.97%50.24+12.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.535.43+1.85%4.63+19.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.80.89-10.16%0.77+3.91%
Total Operating Expense52.845.33+16.48%47.34+11.55%
Operating Income3.533.25+8.8%2.9+21.8%
Net Income Before Taxes1.51.57-4.55%1.24+20.49%
Net Income1.261.4-10.29%1+25.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.20.22-9.09%0.16+27.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹1.26Cr
₹56.34Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
