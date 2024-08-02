The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.96% YOY

The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.14% YoY & profit increased by 25.96% YoY

The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : The Indian Wood Products Company announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 12.14% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit for the quarter also saw a substantial growth of 25.96% compared to the same period last year, reflecting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

Despite a slight decrease of 10.29% in profit from the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 15.97%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financials.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.85% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.29% rise year-over-year, which may require further analysis for cost optimization.

Moreover, the operating income showed a healthy growth of 8.8% from the previous quarter and an impressive 21.8% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.2, marking a substantial 27.17% increase year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the financial results, The Indian Wood Products Company also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with 22.14% in the last week, 13.83% in the last 6 months, and 22.9% year-to-date, showcasing strong investor confidence.

As of now, The Indian Wood Products Company has a market capitalization of ₹216.68 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹40.64 and ₹25.4 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.

The Indian Wood Products Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 56.34 48.58 +15.97% 50.24 +12.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.53 5.43 +1.85% 4.63 +19.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 0.89 -10.16% 0.77 +3.91% Total Operating Expense 52.8 45.33 +16.48% 47.34 +11.55% Operating Income 3.53 3.25 +8.8% 2.9 +21.8% Net Income Before Taxes 1.5 1.57 -4.55% 1.24 +20.49% Net Income 1.26 1.4 -10.29% 1 +25.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.2 0.22 -9.09% 0.16 +27.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹56.34Cr

