The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.96% YOY

The Indian Wood Products Company Q1 Results Live : The Indian Wood Products Company announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 12.14% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures.
The profit for the quarter also saw a substantial growth of 25.96% compared to the same period last year, reflecting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Despite a slight decrease of 10.29% in profit from the previous quarter, the revenue surged by 15.97%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financials.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.85% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.29% rise year-over-year, which may require further analysis for cost optimization.
Moreover, the operating income showed a healthy growth of 8.8% from the previous quarter and an impressive 21.8% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's strong operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.2, marking a substantial 27.17% increase year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.
In addition to the financial results, The Indian Wood Products Company also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with 22.14% in the last week, 13.83% in the last 6 months, and 22.9% year-to-date, showcasing strong investor confidence.
As of now, The Indian Wood Products Company has a market capitalization of ₹216.68 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹40.64 and ₹25.4 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.
The Indian Wood Products Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|56.34
|48.58
|+15.97%
|50.24
|+12.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.53
|5.43
|+1.85%
|4.63
|+19.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.8
|0.89
|-10.16%
|0.77
|+3.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|52.8
|45.33
|+16.48%
|47.34
|+11.55%
|Operating Income
|3.53
|3.25
|+8.8%
|2.9
|+21.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.5
|1.57
|-4.55%
|1.24
|+20.49%
|Net Income
|1.26
|1.4
|-10.29%
|1
|+25.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.2
|0.22
|-9.09%
|0.16
|+27.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹56.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar