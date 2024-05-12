The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.91% YOY

The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.58% YoY & profit decreased by 72.91% YoY

The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : The Investment Trust Of India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.58% year-on-year while the profit saw a significant decline of 72.91% year-on-year.

Quarterly comparison shows that revenue grew by 29.44% compared to the previous quarter, however, the profit decreased by 41.33%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 1.68% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 158.36% quarter-on-quarter and 76.23% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹0.67, marking a 73.59% decrease year-on-year.

The Investment Trust Of India has exhibited mixed returns, with -0.75% in the last 1 week, 63% return in the last 6 months, and 30.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, The Investment Trust Of India has a market capitalization of ₹792.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹171.85 and ₹74.1 respectively.

The Investment Trust Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.49 66.82 +29.44% 77.51 +11.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.31 24.69 +14.67% 28.8 -1.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.16 2.86 +10.37% 3.51 -10.18% Total Operating Expense 67.2 59.35 +13.22% 66.56 +0.95% Operating Income 19.29 7.47 +158.36% 10.95 +76.23% Net Income Before Taxes 16.09 8.18 +96.71% 15.75 +2.18% Net Income 3.53 6.01 -41.33% 13.03 -72.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.67 1.15 -41.74% 2.54 -73.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹86.49Cr

