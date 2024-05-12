The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.91% YOY

The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : The Investment Trust Of India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.58% year-on-year while the profit saw a significant decline of 72.91% year-on-year.
Quarterly comparison shows that revenue grew by 29.44% compared to the previous quarter, however, the profit decreased by 41.33%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 1.68% year-on-year.
The operating income showed a substantial increase of 158.36% quarter-on-quarter and 76.23% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹0.67, marking a 73.59% decrease year-on-year.
The Investment Trust Of India has exhibited mixed returns, with -0.75% in the last 1 week, 63% return in the last 6 months, and 30.76% year-to-date return.
Currently, The Investment Trust Of India has a market capitalization of ₹792.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹171.85 and ₹74.1 respectively.
The Investment Trust Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.49
|66.82
|+29.44%
|77.51
|+11.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.31
|24.69
|+14.67%
|28.8
|-1.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.16
|2.86
|+10.37%
|3.51
|-10.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.2
|59.35
|+13.22%
|66.56
|+0.95%
|Operating Income
|19.29
|7.47
|+158.36%
|10.95
|+76.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.09
|8.18
|+96.71%
|15.75
|+2.18%
|Net Income
|3.53
|6.01
|-41.33%
|13.03
|-72.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.67
|1.15
|-41.74%
|2.54
|-73.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹86.49Cr
