The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 72.91% YOY

The Investment Trust Of India Q4 Results Live : The Investment Trust Of India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.58% year-on-year while the profit saw a significant decline of 72.91% year-on-year.

Quarterly comparison shows that revenue grew by 29.44% compared to the previous quarter, however, the profit decreased by 41.33%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 1.68% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 158.36% quarter-on-quarter and 76.23% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at 0.67, marking a 73.59% decrease year-on-year.

The Investment Trust Of India has exhibited mixed returns, with -0.75% in the last 1 week, 63% return in the last 6 months, and 30.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, The Investment Trust Of India has a market capitalization of 792.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 171.85 and 74.1 respectively.

The Investment Trust Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.4966.82+29.44%77.51+11.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.3124.69+14.67%28.8-1.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.162.86+10.37%3.51-10.18%
Total Operating Expense67.259.35+13.22%66.56+0.95%
Operating Income19.297.47+158.36%10.95+76.23%
Net Income Before Taxes16.098.18+96.71%15.75+2.18%
Net Income3.536.01-41.33%13.03-72.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.671.15-41.74%2.54-73.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹86.49Cr

