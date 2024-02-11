THE KCP Q3 FY24 results : profit at 70.08Cr, Revenue increased by 41.07% YoY

THE KCP Q3 FY24 Results Live : THE KCP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.07% & the profit came at ₹70.08cr. It is noteworthy that THE KCP had declared a loss of ₹10.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & decreased by 6.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.21% q-o-q & increased by 463.6% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 804.01% Y-o-Y.

THE KCP has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 59.36% return in the last 6 months, and 21.31% YTD return.

Currently, THE KCP has a market cap of ₹2403.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹198.6 & ₹91.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THE KCP Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 777.12 700.45 +10.95% 550.87 +41.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 268.76 269.03 -0.1% 286.51 -6.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.64 22.58 +0.27% 23 -1.56% Total Operating Expense 701.63 649.17 +8.08% 571.63 +22.74% Operating Income 75.49 51.28 +47.21% -20.76 +463.6% Net Income Before Taxes 104.3 44.79 +132.86% -9.12 +1243.45% Net Income 70.08 32.58 +115.1% -10.07 +795.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.49 2.53 +117.05% -0.78 +804.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹70.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹777.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!