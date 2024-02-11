THE KCP Q3 FY24 results : profit at 70.08Cr, Revenue increased by 41.07% YoY

THE KCP Q3 FY24 Results Live : THE KCP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.07% & the profit came at ₹70.08cr. It is noteworthy that THE KCP had declared a loss of ₹10.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & decreased by 6.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.21% q-o-q & increased by 463.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 804.01% Y-o-Y.
THE KCP has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 59.36% return in the last 6 months, and 21.31% YTD return.
Currently, THE KCP has a market cap of ₹2403.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹198.6 & ₹91.7 respectively.
THE KCP Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|777.12
|700.45
|+10.95%
|550.87
|+41.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|268.76
|269.03
|-0.1%
|286.51
|-6.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.64
|22.58
|+0.27%
|23
|-1.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.63
|649.17
|+8.08%
|571.63
|+22.74%
|Operating Income
|75.49
|51.28
|+47.21%
|-20.76
|+463.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|104.3
|44.79
|+132.86%
|-9.12
|+1243.45%
|Net Income
|70.08
|32.58
|+115.1%
|-10.07
|+795.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.49
|2.53
|+117.05%
|-0.78
|+804.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹70.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹777.12Cr
