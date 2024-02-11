Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  THE KCP Q3 FY24 results : profit at 70.08Cr, Revenue increased by 41.07% YoY

THE KCP Q3 FY24 results : profit at 70.08Cr, Revenue increased by 41.07% YoY

Livemint

THE KCP Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 41.07% YoY & profit at 70.08Cr

THE KCP Q3 FY24 Results Live

THE KCP Q3 FY24 Results Live : THE KCP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.07% & the profit came at 70.08cr. It is noteworthy that THE KCP had declared a loss of 10.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & decreased by 6.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.21% q-o-q & increased by 463.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 804.01% Y-o-Y.

THE KCP has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 59.36% return in the last 6 months, and 21.31% YTD return.

Currently, THE KCP has a market cap of 2403.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 198.6 & 91.7 respectively.

THE KCP Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue777.12700.45+10.95%550.87+41.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total268.76269.03-0.1%286.51-6.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6422.58+0.27%23-1.56%
Total Operating Expense701.63649.17+8.08%571.63+22.74%
Operating Income75.4951.28+47.21%-20.76+463.6%
Net Income Before Taxes104.344.79+132.86%-9.12+1243.45%
Net Income70.0832.58+115.1%-10.07+795.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.492.53+117.05%-0.78+804.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹70.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹777.12Cr

