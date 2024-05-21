THE KCP Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.81% YOY

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.54% YoY & profit increased by 73.81% YoY

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : THE KCP, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% YoY, showing growth in revenue. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 73.81% YoY, indicating a strong performance by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, THE KCP witnessed a decline of 19.57% in revenue and a decrease of 20.68% in profit. However, the year-on-year results showcase a significant improvement in both revenue and profit figures.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for THE KCP rose by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 2.23% year-on-year, reflecting a mixed trend in expenses management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income of THE KCP saw a notable increase of 22.31% q-o-q and a substantial rise of 41.7% Y-o-Y, indicating efficient operational performance and cost management by the company.

THE KCP reported an EPS of ₹4.3 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 75.77% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and growth prospects.

Furthermore, THE KCP has delivered strong returns to its investors with a 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.54% return in the last 6 months, and 10.05% YTD return, showcasing a positive trend in stock performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, THE KCP boasts a market capitalization of ₹2180.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹234 and ₹99.3 respectively, indicating the company's stable position in the market.

THE KCP Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 625.03 777.12 -19.57% 597.88 +4.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 281.83 268.76 +4.86% 288.25 -2.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.94 22.64 -3.09% 22.21 -1.23% Total Operating Expense 532.7 701.63 -24.08% 532.72 -0% Operating Income 92.33 75.49 +22.31% 65.16 +41.7% Net Income Before Taxes 98.23 104.3 -5.82% 63.58 +54.5% Net Income 55.59 70.08 -20.68% 31.98 +73.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.3 5.49 -21.62% 2.45 +75.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹55.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹625.03Cr

