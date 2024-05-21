THE KCP Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.81% YOY

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : THE KCP, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% YoY, showing growth in revenue. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 73.81% YoY, indicating a strong performance by the company.
In comparison to the previous quarter, THE KCP witnessed a decline of 19.57% in revenue and a decrease of 20.68% in profit. However, the year-on-year results showcase a significant improvement in both revenue and profit figures.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for THE KCP rose by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 2.23% year-on-year, reflecting a mixed trend in expenses management.
Moreover, the operating income of THE KCP saw a notable increase of 22.31% q-o-q and a substantial rise of 41.7% Y-o-Y, indicating efficient operational performance and cost management by the company.
THE KCP reported an EPS of ₹4.3 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 75.77% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and growth prospects.
Furthermore, THE KCP has delivered strong returns to its investors with a 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.54% return in the last 6 months, and 10.05% YTD return, showcasing a positive trend in stock performance.
Currently, THE KCP boasts a market capitalization of ₹2180.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹234 and ₹99.3 respectively, indicating the company's stable position in the market.
THE KCP Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|625.03
|777.12
|-19.57%
|597.88
|+4.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|281.83
|268.76
|+4.86%
|288.25
|-2.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.94
|22.64
|-3.09%
|22.21
|-1.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|532.7
|701.63
|-24.08%
|532.72
|-0%
|Operating Income
|92.33
|75.49
|+22.31%
|65.16
|+41.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.23
|104.3
|-5.82%
|63.58
|+54.5%
|Net Income
|55.59
|70.08
|-20.68%
|31.98
|+73.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.3
|5.49
|-21.62%
|2.45
|+75.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹55.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹625.03Cr
