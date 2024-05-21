Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  THE KCP Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.81% YOY

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.81% YOY

Livemint

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.54% YoY & profit increased by 73.81% YoY

THE KCP Q4 Results Live

THE KCP Q4 Results Live : THE KCP, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.54% YoY, showing growth in revenue. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 73.81% YoY, indicating a strong performance by the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, THE KCP witnessed a decline of 19.57% in revenue and a decrease of 20.68% in profit. However, the year-on-year results showcase a significant improvement in both revenue and profit figures.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for THE KCP rose by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 2.23% year-on-year, reflecting a mixed trend in expenses management.

Moreover, the operating income of THE KCP saw a notable increase of 22.31% q-o-q and a substantial rise of 41.7% Y-o-Y, indicating efficient operational performance and cost management by the company.

THE KCP reported an EPS of 4.3 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 75.77% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and growth prospects.

Furthermore, THE KCP has delivered strong returns to its investors with a 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.54% return in the last 6 months, and 10.05% YTD return, showcasing a positive trend in stock performance.

Currently, THE KCP boasts a market capitalization of 2180.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 234 and 99.3 respectively, indicating the company's stable position in the market.

THE KCP Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue625.03777.12-19.57%597.88+4.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total281.83268.76+4.86%288.25-2.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.9422.64-3.09%22.21-1.23%
Total Operating Expense532.7701.63-24.08%532.72-0%
Operating Income92.3375.49+22.31%65.16+41.7%
Net Income Before Taxes98.23104.3-5.82%63.58+54.5%
Net Income55.5970.08-20.68%31.98+73.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.35.49-21.62%2.45+75.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹55.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹625.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

