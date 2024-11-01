The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at ₹89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY & profit at 89.7Cr

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live
The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live

The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live : The New India Assurance Company declared its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a profit of 89.7 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q2, where the company posted a loss of 176.13 crore. The topline for the quarter saw a modest increase of 2.51% year-on-year, and revenue grew by 2.73% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 16.25% quarter-on-quarter and by 21.06% year-on-year. This reduction in costs has likely contributed to the improved profitability in the current quarter.

However, the operating income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 88.06% quarter-on-quarter, while it did manage to increase by 39.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.57 for Q2, reflecting a remarkable increase of 155.08% year-on-year.

Despite the positive results for the quarter, The New India Assurance Company's stock performance remains under pressure. Over the past week, the company has delivered a -1.12% return, with returns of -18.09% over the last six months and -6.85% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 32,290.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 324.7 and a low of 133. As of November 1, 2024, among the analysts covering the stock, one has given a 'Sell' rating while another has issued a 'Buy' rating.

The New India Assurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10134.539865.29+2.73%9885.94+2.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total708.3845.77-16.25%897.21-21.06%
Total Operating Expense10626.0910126.68+4.93%10698.84-0.68%
Operating Income-491.56-261.39-88.06%-812.9+39.53%
Net Income Before Taxes140.75272.09-48.27%-241.99+158.16%
Net Income89.7239.31-62.52%-176.13+150.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.571.5-62.12%-1.03+155.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹89.7Cr
₹10134.53Cr
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsThe New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at ₹89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.