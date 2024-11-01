Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at 89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at ₹89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

Livemint

The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY & profit at 89.7Cr

The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live

The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live : The New India Assurance Company declared its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a profit of 89.7 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q2, where the company posted a loss of 176.13 crore. The topline for the quarter saw a modest increase of 2.51% year-on-year, and revenue grew by 2.73% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 16.25% quarter-on-quarter and by 21.06% year-on-year. This reduction in costs has likely contributed to the improved profitability in the current quarter.

However, the operating income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 88.06% quarter-on-quarter, while it did manage to increase by 39.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.57 for Q2, reflecting a remarkable increase of 155.08% year-on-year.

Despite the positive results for the quarter, The New India Assurance Company's stock performance remains under pressure. Over the past week, the company has delivered a -1.12% return, with returns of -18.09% over the last six months and -6.85% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 32,290.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 324.7 and a low of 133. As of November 1, 2024, among the analysts covering the stock, one has given a 'Sell' rating while another has issued a 'Buy' rating.

The New India Assurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10134.539865.29+2.73%9885.94+2.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total708.3845.77-16.25%897.21-21.06%
Total Operating Expense10626.0910126.68+4.93%10698.84-0.68%
Operating Income-491.56-261.39-88.06%-812.9+39.53%
Net Income Before Taxes140.75272.09-48.27%-241.99+158.16%
Net Income89.7239.31-62.52%-176.13+150.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.571.5-62.12%-1.03+155.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹10134.53Cr

