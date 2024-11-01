The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at ₹89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live : The New India Assurance Company declared its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a profit of ₹89.7 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q2, where the company posted a loss of ₹176.13 crore. The topline for the quarter saw a modest increase of 2.51% year-on-year, and revenue grew by 2.73% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 16.25% quarter-on-quarter and by 21.06% year-on-year. This reduction in costs has likely contributed to the improved profitability in the current quarter.
However, the operating income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 88.06% quarter-on-quarter, while it did manage to increase by 39.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.57 for Q2, reflecting a remarkable increase of 155.08% year-on-year.
Despite the positive results for the quarter, The New India Assurance Company's stock performance remains under pressure. Over the past week, the company has delivered a -1.12% return, with returns of -18.09% over the last six months and -6.85% year-to-date.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹32,290.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹324.7 and a low of ₹133. As of November 1, 2024, among the analysts covering the stock, one has given a 'Sell' rating while another has issued a 'Buy' rating.
The New India Assurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10134.53
|9865.29
|+2.73%
|9885.94
|+2.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|708.3
|845.77
|-16.25%
|897.21
|-21.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|10626.09
|10126.68
|+4.93%
|10698.84
|-0.68%
|Operating Income
|-491.56
|-261.39
|-88.06%
|-812.9
|+39.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|140.75
|272.09
|-48.27%
|-241.99
|+158.16%
|Net Income
|89.7
|239.31
|-62.52%
|-176.13
|+150.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.57
|1.5
|-62.12%
|-1.03
|+155.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹89.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹10134.53Cr
