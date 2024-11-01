The New India Assurance Company Q2 results: profit at ₹89.7Cr, Revenue increased by 2.51% YoY

The New India Assurance Company Q2 Results Live : The New India Assurance Company declared its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a profit of ₹89.7 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q2, where the company posted a loss of ₹176.13 crore. The topline for the quarter saw a modest increase of 2.51% year-on-year, and revenue grew by 2.73% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 16.25% quarter-on-quarter and by 21.06% year-on-year. This reduction in costs has likely contributed to the improved profitability in the current quarter.

However, the operating income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 88.06% quarter-on-quarter, while it did manage to increase by 39.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.57 for Q2, reflecting a remarkable increase of 155.08% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the positive results for the quarter, The New India Assurance Company's stock performance remains under pressure. Over the past week, the company has delivered a -1.12% return, with returns of -18.09% over the last six months and -6.85% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹32,290.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹324.7 and a low of ₹133. As of November 1, 2024, among the analysts covering the stock, one has given a 'Sell' rating while another has issued a 'Buy' rating.

The New India Assurance Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10134.53 9865.29 +2.73% 9885.94 +2.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 708.3 845.77 -16.25% 897.21 -21.06% Total Operating Expense 10626.09 10126.68 +4.93% 10698.84 -0.68% Operating Income -491.56 -261.39 -88.06% -812.9 +39.53% Net Income Before Taxes 140.75 272.09 -48.27% -241.99 +158.16% Net Income 89.7 239.31 -62.52% -176.13 +150.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.57 1.5 -62.12% -1.03 +155.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹89.7Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹10134.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}