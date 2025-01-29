The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results 2025:The New India Assurance Company declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.18% & the profit decreased by 51.62% YoY. Profit stood at ₹349.05 crore and revenue at ₹10229.68 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.94% while the profit saw a significant increase of 289.13%. However, the overall performance shows a troubling trend year-on-year.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.2% year-on-year, indicating a mixed bag of operational efficiency.
The operating income was up by 39.8% quarter-on-quarter but saw a staggering decrease of 203.92% year-on-year, highlighting the challenges the company faces.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.11, a decrease of 52.37% year-on-year, further emphasizing the decline in profitability.
The New India Assurance Company has delivered -10.64% return in the last week, -40.36% return in the last 6 months, and -15.88% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.
Currently, The New India Assurance Company has a market capitalization of ₹28073.68 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹324.7 and ₹167.5 respectively.
The New India Assurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10229.68
|10134.53
|+0.94%
|10676.12
|-4.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|814.79
|708.3
|+15.03%
|972.33
|-16.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|10525.62
|10626.09
|-0.95%
|10391.34
|+1.29%
|Operating Income
|-295.94
|-491.56
|+39.8%
|284.78
|-203.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.26
|140.75
|-23.79%
|866.44
|-87.62%
|Net Income
|349.05
|89.7
|+289.13%
|721.5
|-51.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.11
|0.57
|+270.18%
|4.43
|-52.37%
