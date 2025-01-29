The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results 2025:The New India Assurance Company declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.18% & the profit decreased by 51.62% YoY. Profit stood at ₹349.05 crore and revenue at ₹10229.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.94% while the profit saw a significant increase of 289.13%. However, the overall performance shows a troubling trend year-on-year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.2% year-on-year, indicating a mixed bag of operational efficiency.

The operating income was up by 39.8% quarter-on-quarter but saw a staggering decrease of 203.92% year-on-year, highlighting the challenges the company faces.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.11, a decrease of 52.37% year-on-year, further emphasizing the decline in profitability.

The New India Assurance Company has delivered -10.64% return in the last week, -40.36% return in the last 6 months, and -15.88% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, The New India Assurance Company has a market capitalization of ₹28073.68 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹324.7 and ₹167.5 respectively.

The New India Assurance Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10229.68 10134.53 +0.94% 10676.12 -4.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 814.79 708.3 +15.03% 972.33 -16.2% Total Operating Expense 10525.62 10626.09 -0.95% 10391.34 +1.29% Operating Income -295.94 -491.56 +39.8% 284.78 -203.92% Net Income Before Taxes 107.26 140.75 -23.79% 866.44 -87.62% Net Income 349.05 89.7 +289.13% 721.5 -51.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.11 0.57 +270.18% 4.43 -52.37%