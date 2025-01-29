The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 51.62% YOY, profit at ₹349.05 crore and revenue at ₹10229.68 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results 2025:The New India Assurance Company declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.18% & the profit decreased by 51.62% YoY. Profit stood at 349.05 crore and revenue at 10229.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.94% while the profit saw a significant increase of 289.13%. However, the overall performance shows a troubling trend year-on-year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.2% year-on-year, indicating a mixed bag of operational efficiency.

The New India Assurance Company Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 39.8% quarter-on-quarter but saw a staggering decrease of 203.92% year-on-year, highlighting the challenges the company faces.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.11, a decrease of 52.37% year-on-year, further emphasizing the decline in profitability.

The New India Assurance Company has delivered -10.64% return in the last week, -40.36% return in the last 6 months, and -15.88% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, The New India Assurance Company has a market capitalization of 28073.68 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 324.7 and 167.5 respectively.

The New India Assurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10229.6810134.53+0.94%10676.12-4.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total814.79708.3+15.03%972.33-16.2%
Total Operating Expense10525.6210626.09-0.95%10391.34+1.29%
Operating Income-295.94-491.56+39.8%284.78-203.92%
Net Income Before Taxes107.26140.75-23.79%866.44-87.62%
Net Income349.0589.7+289.13%721.5-51.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.110.57+270.18%4.43-52.37%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹349.05Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹10229.68Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
