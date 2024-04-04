Companies
The one bright star in a bleak year for IT
Shouvik Das , Jas Bardia 4 min read 04 Apr 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Summary
- Analysts said the IT sector's overall tepid performance could be attributed to the delay in discretionary tech spending
New Delhi/Bengaluru: HCL Technologies Ltd is projected to top the charts in revenue growth and profitability among IT services companies in FY24, otherwise a bleak year for the Indian bluechips.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less