The one bright star in a bleak year for IT

Analysts said the IT sector's overall tepid performance could be attributed to the delay in discretionary tech spending. Abhishek Bhandari, executive director of equity research at Nomura, said the IT services industry presently has no signs of discretionary demand revival. “Indian IT services companies are likely to see some respite from weak seasonality and furloughs of the December quarter (of FY24). However, in the absence of a firm recovery in discretionary demand, growth recovery in Q4FY24, and FY25, should be led primarily by cost-takeout projects… suggesting the current slowdown’s impact extending into FY25 discretionary spends," Bhandari said. He also expressed caution on the industry’s near-term growth prospects due to “limited visibility on a significant turnaround in discretionary demand."