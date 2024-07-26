The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.06% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.82% & the profit decreased by 50.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.83% and the profit decreased by 71.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.27% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.44% q-o-q & decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.63 for Q1 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -17.34% return in last 6 months and -21.51% YTD return.

Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹18923.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹700 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2093.55 2678.24 -21.83% 2246.66 -6.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 606.26 724.07 -16.27% 589.81 +2.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 167.68 154.08 +8.83% 149.71 +12% Total Operating Expense 1941.06 2413.31 -19.57% 2052.91 -5.45% Operating Income 152.49 264.93 -42.44% 193.75 -21.3% Net Income Before Taxes 47.54 174.77 -72.8% 107.65 -55.84% Net Income 37.16 129.04 -71.2% 74.41 -50.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.63 5.65 -71.15% 3.26 -50%