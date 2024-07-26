The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.06% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.82% & the profit decreased by 50.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.83% and the profit decreased by 71.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.27% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 42.44% q-o-q & decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.63 for Q1 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.
The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -17.34% return in last 6 months and -21.51% YTD return.
Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹18923.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹700 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
The Ramco Cements Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2093.55
|2678.24
|-21.83%
|2246.66
|-6.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|606.26
|724.07
|-16.27%
|589.81
|+2.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|167.68
|154.08
|+8.83%
|149.71
|+12%
|Total Operating Expense
|1941.06
|2413.31
|-19.57%
|2052.91
|-5.45%
|Operating Income
|152.49
|264.93
|-42.44%
|193.75
|-21.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.54
|174.77
|-72.8%
|107.65
|-55.84%
|Net Income
|37.16
|129.04
|-71.2%
|74.41
|-50.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.63
|5.65
|-71.15%
|3.26
|-50%
