Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.06% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.06% YOY

Livemint

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.82% YoY & profit decreased by 50.06% YoY

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.82% & the profit decreased by 50.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.83% and the profit decreased by 71.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.27% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.44% q-o-q & decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.63 for Q1 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -17.34% return in last 6 months and -21.51% YTD return.

Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of 18923.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1058.2 & 700 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2093.552678.24-21.83%2246.66-6.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total606.26724.07-16.27%589.81+2.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization167.68154.08+8.83%149.71+12%
Total Operating Expense1941.062413.31-19.57%2052.91-5.45%
Operating Income152.49264.93-42.44%193.75-21.3%
Net Income Before Taxes47.54174.77-72.8%107.65-55.84%
Net Income37.16129.04-71.2%74.41-50.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.635.65-71.15%3.26-50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2093.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

