The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2238.31% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 30.49% YoY & profit increased by 2238.31% YoY

The Ramco Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.49% & the profit increased by 2238.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.18% and the profit decreased by 3.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 32.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.33% q-o-q & increased by 269.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2323.08% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 31.64% return in last 6 months and 45.98% YTD return.

Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹24153.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1040 & ₹634.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2340.57 2246.66 +4.18% 1793.74 +30.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 617.57 589.81 +4.71% 466.13 +32.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 162.75 149.71 +8.71% 121.99 +33.41% Total Operating Expense 2097.74 2052.91 +2.18% 1728.01 +21.4% Operating Income 242.83 193.75 +25.33% 65.73 +269.44% Net Income Before Taxes 137.83 107.65 +28.04% 17.55 +685.36% Net Income 72.02 74.41 -3.21% 3.08 +2238.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.15 3.26 -3.37% 0.13 +2323.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.02Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2340.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.