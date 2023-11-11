The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2238.31% YOY
The Ramco Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.49% & the profit increased by 2238.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.18% and the profit decreased by 3.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 32.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.33% q-o-q & increased by 269.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2323.08% Y-o-Y.
The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 31.64% return in last 6 months and 45.98% YTD return.
Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹24153.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1040 & ₹634.05 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
The Ramco Cements Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2340.57
|2246.66
|+4.18%
|1793.74
|+30.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|617.57
|589.81
|+4.71%
|466.13
|+32.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|162.75
|149.71
|+8.71%
|121.99
|+33.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|2097.74
|2052.91
|+2.18%
|1728.01
|+21.4%
|Operating Income
|242.83
|193.75
|+25.33%
|65.73
|+269.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|137.83
|107.65
|+28.04%
|17.55
|+685.36%
|Net Income
|72.02
|74.41
|-3.21%
|3.08
|+2238.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.15
|3.26
|-3.37%
|0.13
|+2323.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.02Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2340.57Cr
