Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2238.31% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2238.31% YOY

Livemint

The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 30.49% YoY & profit increased by 2238.31% YoY

The Ramco Cements Q2 FY24 Results

The Ramco Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 30.49% & the profit increased by 2238.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.18% and the profit decreased by 3.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 32.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.33% q-o-q & increased by 269.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.15 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2323.08% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 31.64% return in last 6 months and 45.98% YTD return.

Currently the The Ramco Cements has a market cap of 24153.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1040 & 634.05 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2340.572246.66+4.18%1793.74+30.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total617.57589.81+4.71%466.13+32.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization162.75149.71+8.71%121.99+33.41%
Total Operating Expense2097.742052.91+2.18%1728.01+21.4%
Operating Income242.83193.75+25.33%65.73+269.44%
Net Income Before Taxes137.83107.65+28.04%17.55+685.36%
Net Income72.0274.41-3.21%3.08+2238.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.153.26-3.37%0.13+2323.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2340.57Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:11 AM IST
