The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.85% YoY

The Ramco Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.94% & the profit increased by 63.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit increased by 17.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.74% q-o-q & increased by 47.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.72% Y-o-Y.
The Ramco Cements has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, 13.83% return in the last 6 months and -4.51% YTD return.
Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹23023.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹701.65 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
The Ramco Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2110.88
|2340.57
|-9.81%
|2011.57
|+4.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|572.43
|617.57
|-7.31%
|514.85
|+11.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|179.77
|162.75
|+10.46%
|136.25
|+31.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1894.12
|2097.74
|-9.71%
|1864.77
|+1.57%
|Operating Income
|216.76
|242.83
|-10.74%
|146.8
|+47.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|121.41
|137.83
|-11.91%
|94.76
|+28.12%
|Net Income
|84.48
|72.02
|+17.3%
|51.56
|+63.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.7
|3.15
|+17.46%
|2.26
|+63.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹84.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2110.88Cr
