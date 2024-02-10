Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.85% YoY

The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.85% YoY

Livemint

The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.94% YoY & profit increased by 63.85% YoY

The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live

The Ramco Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.94% & the profit increased by 63.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit increased by 17.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.74% q-o-q & increased by 47.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.72% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, 13.83% return in the last 6 months and -4.51% YTD return.

Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of 23023.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1058.2 & 701.65 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2110.882340.57-9.81%2011.57+4.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total572.43617.57-7.31%514.85+11.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization179.77162.75+10.46%136.25+31.94%
Total Operating Expense1894.122097.74-9.71%1864.77+1.57%
Operating Income216.76242.83-10.74%146.8+47.66%
Net Income Before Taxes121.41137.83-11.91%94.76+28.12%
Net Income84.4872.02+17.3%51.56+63.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.73.15+17.46%2.26+63.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2110.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.