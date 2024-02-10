The Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 63.85% YoY

The Ramco Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.94% & the profit increased by 63.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit increased by 17.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.31% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.74% q-o-q & increased by 47.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63.72% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, 13.83% return in the last 6 months and -4.51% YTD return.

Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹23023.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹701.65 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2110.88 2340.57 -9.81% 2011.57 +4.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 572.43 617.57 -7.31% 514.85 +11.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 179.77 162.75 +10.46% 136.25 +31.94% Total Operating Expense 1894.12 2097.74 -9.71% 1864.77 +1.57% Operating Income 216.76 242.83 -10.74% 146.8 +47.66% Net Income Before Taxes 121.41 137.83 -11.91% 94.76 +28.12% Net Income 84.48 72.02 +17.3% 51.56 +63.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.7 3.15 +17.46% 2.26 +63.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹84.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2110.88Cr

