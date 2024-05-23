Hello User
The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.46% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live

The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.11% and the profit decreasing by 14.46% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.88% and the profit increased by 52.75%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q and increased by 14.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.22% q-o-q and decreased by 2.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 5.65, which decreased by 14.36% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements delivered a 1.41% return in the last 1 week, -20.43% return in the last 6 months, and -24.13% YTD return.

Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of 18292.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1058.2 & 742.75 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.

The Ramco Cements Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2678.242110.88+26.88%2572.54+4.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total724.07572.43+26.49%631.59+14.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization154.08179.77-14.29%140.93+9.33%
Total Operating Expense2413.311894.12+27.41%2301.8+4.84%
Operating Income264.93216.76+22.22%270.74-2.15%
Net Income Before Taxes174.77121.41+43.95%204.62-14.59%
Net Income129.0484.48+52.75%150.86-14.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.653.7+52.7%6.6-14.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹129.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2678.24Cr

