The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.46% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.11% and the profit decreasing by 14.46% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.88% and the profit increased by 52.75%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q and increased by 14.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.22% q-o-q and decreased by 2.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹5.65, which decreased by 14.36% Y-o-Y.
The Ramco Cements delivered a 1.41% return in the last 1 week, -20.43% return in the last 6 months, and -24.13% YTD return.
Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹18292.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹742.75 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold.
The Ramco Cements Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2678.24
|2110.88
|+26.88%
|2572.54
|+4.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|724.07
|572.43
|+26.49%
|631.59
|+14.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|154.08
|179.77
|-14.29%
|140.93
|+9.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|2413.31
|1894.12
|+27.41%
|2301.8
|+4.84%
|Operating Income
|264.93
|216.76
|+22.22%
|270.74
|-2.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|174.77
|121.41
|+43.95%
|204.62
|-14.59%
|Net Income
|129.04
|84.48
|+52.75%
|150.86
|-14.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.65
|3.7
|+52.7%
|6.6
|-14.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹129.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2678.24Cr
