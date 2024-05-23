The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.46% YOY

The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.11% YoY & profit decreased by 14.46% YoY

The Ramco Cements Q4 Results Live : The Ramco Cements declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.11% and the profit decreasing by 14.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.88% and the profit increased by 52.75%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q and increased by 14.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 22.22% q-o-q and decreased by 2.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹5.65, which decreased by 14.36% Y-o-Y.

The Ramco Cements delivered a 1.41% return in the last 1 week, -20.43% return in the last 6 months, and -24.13% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, The Ramco Cements has a market cap of ₹18292.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1058.2 & ₹742.75 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ramco Cements Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2678.24 2110.88 +26.88% 2572.54 +4.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 724.07 572.43 +26.49% 631.59 +14.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 154.08 179.77 -14.29% 140.93 +9.33% Total Operating Expense 2413.31 1894.12 +27.41% 2301.8 +4.84% Operating Income 264.93 216.76 +22.22% 270.74 -2.15% Net Income Before Taxes 174.77 121.41 +43.95% 204.62 -14.59% Net Income 129.04 84.48 +52.75% 150.86 -14.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.65 3.7 +52.7% 6.6 -14.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹129.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2678.24Cr

